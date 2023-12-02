Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $14,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BIIB opened at $234.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.08. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.86 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.52.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.