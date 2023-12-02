SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $485,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $44.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

