Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,402 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 41,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 27,634 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 57,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

