Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 445 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,175,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 58,631 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,687 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.2 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.10.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

