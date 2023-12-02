Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,629 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $227,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Amphenol by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after buying an additional 2,752,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on APH. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $92.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $92.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.