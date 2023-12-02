Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,295 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $13,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $363.05 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $314.97 and a 1 year high of $363.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.37 and its 200-day moving average is $342.51.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

