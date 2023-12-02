Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) & Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) Critical Analysis

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Reborn Coffee has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee -82.54% -144.59% -44.61% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -4.01% -3,110.13% -4.21%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Reborn Coffee and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.31%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than Reborn Coffee.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $3.24 million 2.95 -$3.56 million ($0.33) -2.18 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.27 billion 0.11 -$77.80 million ($3.25) -2.87

Reborn Coffee has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reborn Coffee, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers beats Reborn Coffee on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

