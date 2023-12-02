BarnBridge Price Tops $3.82 on Major Exchanges (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last week, BarnBridge has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BarnBridge has a market capitalization of $36.44 million and $3.59 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BarnBridge token can now be purchased for about $3.82 or 0.00009846 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge was first traded on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,548,574 tokens. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge (BOND) is the native governance token of the BarnBridge platform, a DeFi project that introduces risk tranching to the crypto domain. BOND token holders can participate in governance decisions, proposing or voting on potential protocol changes. The platform allows users to hedge yield sensitivity and price volatility. BOND was founded by Tyler Ward, Milad Mostavi, Bogdan Gheorghe, and Troy Murray, experienced blockchain developers and entrepreneurs with a strong background in DeFi.”

