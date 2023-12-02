Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Jeffrey A. Altman Buys 50,000 Shares

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey A. Altman purchased 50,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $1,607,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anterix Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $645.69 million, a P/E ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 0.68. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $39.16.

Get Anterix alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anterix

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Anterix by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Anterix by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 236,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Anterix by 108.4% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.