Casper Price Reaches $0.0344 on Major Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Casper has a total market capitalization of $396.94 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,200,086,587 coins and its circulating supply is 11,546,424,622 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,199,485,065 with 11,545,855,329 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03443337 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $6,089,793.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.