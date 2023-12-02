Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Short Interest Down 41.0% in November

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the October 31st total of 240,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,422.0 days.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

NFPDF opened at $98.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.15 and its 200-day moving average is $89.06. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $82.05 and a 52-week high of $98.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods and Beverages, Confectionery, The Americas, China, Asia, EMEA, and Domestic Others segments.

