PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Andres Reiner Sells 50,000 Shares

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,821,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,839,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PROS stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.18.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 7.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PROS by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 400,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 86,880 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 5.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,360,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,700,000 after purchasing an additional 121,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in PROS by 178.5% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 101,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 64,988 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on PROS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

