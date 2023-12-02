Laqira Protocol (LQR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $13.56 Million

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Laqira Protocol has a total market cap of $13.56 million and $108.33 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Laqira Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

