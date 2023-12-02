ELIS (XLS) Price Reaches $0.0337 on Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. ELIS has a total market cap of $6.74 million and $17,581.11 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017003 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,791.80 or 1.00017246 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011038 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000809 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007627 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003900 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03306759 USD and is down -8.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10,422.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

