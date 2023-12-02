Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Short Interest Update

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,750,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the October 31st total of 40,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,776 shares of company stock worth $23,452,924. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $141.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

