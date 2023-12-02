8,334 Shares in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 69,889 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,552,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,796,000 after buying an additional 51,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,305,000 after purchasing an additional 55,281 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,107,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 169.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,955,000 after buying an additional 568,416 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $46.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.70. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $400.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.61 million. Equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

