Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 96.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.62. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 49.33%. The business had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.64%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Further Reading

