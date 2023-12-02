O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,793 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 558,916 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $72,491,000 after purchasing an additional 66,973 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 875,422 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $113,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $137.76 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.35. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,859 shares of company stock worth $4,058,801. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.