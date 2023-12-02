O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 284 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLI. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 892.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $109.89 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $110.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average of $100.60.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $466.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.56%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

