Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 8,608 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.76 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ZI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

