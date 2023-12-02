Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 24,774 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Olin during the second quarter worth $221,775,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Olin during the second quarter worth $182,905,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 33.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,733,000 after buying an additional 2,330,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth $67,494,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Olin by 120.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after buying an additional 760,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.42. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Olin’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Olin from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

