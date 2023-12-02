Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Stock Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,072 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Cerus were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CERS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Cerus Stock Performance

NASDAQ CERS opened at $1.67 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cerus had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 84.23%. The company had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Further Reading

