O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Tile Shop worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tile Shop by 65.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tile Shop by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tile Shop by 157.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tile Shop by 76.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 87,397 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTSH stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $293.90 million, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61.

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.11 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,454,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,990,008.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 219,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,364 and sold 29,000 shares valued at $139,410. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

