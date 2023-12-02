Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 4,611 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,079,000 after acquiring an additional 135,954 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 122,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $104,106.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,545.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 14,014 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $1,249,908.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,789.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $104,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at $497,545.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,311 shares of company stock worth $5,158,574. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $103.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.02. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $108.40.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

