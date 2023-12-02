Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 2,591.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,587 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 79,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,819,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,452,000 after acquiring an additional 152,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 88,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Fluor Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:FLR opened at $39.00 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.12. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 2.15.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

