Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 1,519 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Xerox were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRX. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Xerox by 6.2% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Xerox by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Xerox by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xerox

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $542,445,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $152,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Price Performance

XRX opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.71. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Xerox had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Xerox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

