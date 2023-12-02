Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 91,538 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 374.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after buying an additional 972,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $11.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 11,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $188,465.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,277,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,308,338.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 11,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $188,465.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 376,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,938.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,816 shares of company stock worth $2,091,465 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

