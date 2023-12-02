Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 2,209 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in International Paper by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP opened at $37.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

