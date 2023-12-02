Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,102,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $624,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,291 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 544,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 393,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 95,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 330,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

CNQ opened at $67.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.7203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 55.97%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

