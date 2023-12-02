Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Macerich were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 10,681.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 176.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Macerich stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -43.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.90.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

