Bridgewater Associates LP Has $563,000 Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $113.85 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.17 and its 200 day moving average is $114.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

