Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 48,070 Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,070 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EWA LLC bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $85.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.25.

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 130.84% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. The company had revenue of $20.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

