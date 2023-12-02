Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,718 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 21,368 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,462,392 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,072,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $676,253,000 after purchasing an additional 522,898 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,684,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $697,521,000 after buying an additional 1,059,314 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,758,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $548,448,000 after buying an additional 1,770,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after buying an additional 1,199,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.3 %

AEM stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

