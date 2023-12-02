J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) CEO Dan Fachner Sells 11,580 Shares of Stock

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) CEO Dan Fachner sold 11,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $1,908,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dan Fachner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Dan Fachner sold 1,051 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $177,787.16.

On Monday, November 27th, Dan Fachner sold 6,949 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $1,156,174.62.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $167.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.79. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $133.27 and a twelve month high of $177.71.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $443.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.06 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,076,000 after acquiring an additional 580,248 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 12,431.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,490,000 after acquiring an additional 203,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,557,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,579,000 after buying an additional 89,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 567.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,718,000 after buying an additional 84,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JJSF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

