CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) President Michael Sentonas Sells 26,652 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Sentonas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 21st, Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $235.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $238.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Argus began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.71.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.7% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 302,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,550,000 after purchasing an additional 47,548 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 908,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,005,000 after purchasing an additional 24,278 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $5,423,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.8% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

