NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) EVP Sells $7,633,814.08 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Debora Shoquist also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVIDIA alerts:

On Monday, November 27th, Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $467.65 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $453.36 and its 200-day moving average is $435.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.