Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF) Short Interest Update

Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,600 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 783,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Relo Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RELOF opened at C$15.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.39. Relo Group has a twelve month low of C$15.39 and a twelve month high of C$15.39.

Relo Group Company Profile

Relo Group, Inc engages in the provision of property management services in Japan. The company offers leased corporate housing management services; and residential property management services. It also provides life support services, such as upskilling, medical examination, childcare, and nursing services, as well as leisure and accommodation services.

