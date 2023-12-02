Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF) Short Interest Update

Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,600 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 783,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Relo Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RELOF opened at C$15.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.39. Relo Group has a twelve month low of C$15.39 and a twelve month high of C$15.39.

Get Relo Group alerts:

Relo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Relo Group, Inc engages in the provision of property management services in Japan. The company offers leased corporate housing management services; and residential property management services. It also provides life support services, such as upskilling, medical examination, childcare, and nursing services, as well as leisure and accommodation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Relo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.