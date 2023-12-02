Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Insider Daniel Agostinelli Purchases 2,750,000 Shares of Stock

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Agostinelli acquired 2,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.74 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$4,771,250.00 ($3,159,768.21).

Accent Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Accent Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. Accent Group’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

About Accent Group

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, and apparel and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company's brands and banners include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Hoka, Superga, Kappa, Palladium, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, Stylerunner, Autry, Glue Store, and UCG.

