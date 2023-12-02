Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Major Shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd Sells 30,000,000 Shares of Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $15.80 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPNG. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,784,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Coupang by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,111,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coupang by 800.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,856,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 119,681,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

