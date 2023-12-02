Insider Selling: SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Sells 20,075 Shares of Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,043 shares in the company, valued at $10,383,836.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $177.75 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.66 and a 1-year high of $196.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 105.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.66 and its 200-day moving average is $173.37.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 8.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPSC

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.