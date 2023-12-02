Insider Selling: SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Sells 20,075 Shares of Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,043 shares in the company, valued at $10,383,836.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
SPS Commerce Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $177.75 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.66 and a 1-year high of $196.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 105.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.66 and its 200-day moving average is $173.37.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.43.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPSC
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPS Commerce
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.