Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Sells $2,199,384.00 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 79,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $2,199,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,860,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,664,557.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 67,000 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $1,935,630.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 50,318 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $1,325,879.30.

On Monday, November 13th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 4,682 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $128,052.70.

Vertex Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $27.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $29.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.05 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VERX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vertex from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vertex by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 547.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 56,090 shares during the period. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

