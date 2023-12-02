The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.10.

CC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Chemours Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 5,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.01. Chemours has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 42.13% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.31%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

