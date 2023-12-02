Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Stake Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

