Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,159,000 after purchasing an additional 849,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $21,951,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $7,828,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1,287.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 246,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 229,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after buying an additional 226,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.40. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $821.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.41 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.86%.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $294,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 12,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $290,459.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $294,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

