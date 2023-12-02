Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,268,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,351,000 after purchasing an additional 298,568 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,009,000 after acquiring an additional 174,439 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 40,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $128.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.61. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

