Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,975,000 after purchasing an additional 507,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,660,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,342,000 after buying an additional 452,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,562,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,245,000 after buying an additional 131,348 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

