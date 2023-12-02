Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,676 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 128.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,278,000 after acquiring an additional 433,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Trading Up 5.4 %

United Rentals stock opened at $501.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $442.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $505.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

