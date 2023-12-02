Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,169,000 after purchasing an additional 149,565 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492,469 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $49.89.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 68.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

