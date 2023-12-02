Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 50.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,613,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 13,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,780 shares of company stock worth $5,278,963 over the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SMCI. Nomura began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.88.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $269.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $357.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.77.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

