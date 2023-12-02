Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fullen Financial Group raised its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 102.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.67.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

